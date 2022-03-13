Australian String Quartet get set to play Ravel and Tchaikovsky in Perth

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Presenting an exclusive program for Perth, the Australian String Quartet (ASQ) returns to WA to perform a program of Ravel and Tchaikovsky in the spacious surrounds of the WA Museum Boola Bardip’s Hackett Hall on Tuesday 22 March at 7pm.

The performance will be their first visit to Western Australia for 2022 and showcase the new quartet line-up of Dale Barltrop (violin), Francesca Hiew (violin), Christopher Cartlidge (viola) and Michael Dahlenburg (cello) after their critically acclaimed performances in Adelaide, Canberra and Sydney in February.

Featuring Ravel’s iconic work of musical impressionism, his String Quartet in F Major, and Tchaikovsky’s emotionally dramatic and lyrical String Quartet No.1 in D Major something here. First violinist and co-artistic director with the ASQ, Dale Barltrop, says “this is a program full of radiance and colour. We wanted to give our Perth audience something truly special—both of these quartets are dear to our hearts and will be a rousing way to celebrate this moment of coming together again.”

“The ASQ values its connection to the cultural community in Western Australia and we are delighted to be extending our local collaborations with

our first performance at WA Museum Boola Bardip,” said ASQ CEO Angelina Zucco.

“We’ve selected two incredible works that put the Quartet through its paces and will sound stunning in Hackett Hall. In this beautiful space, we can share the intimacy of the quartet experience with ample social distancing for the safety of our audience.”

Since 1985, the Australian String Quartet (ASQ) has created unforgettable string quartet performances for audiences around the world. The musician play instruments that were made in the mid-18th century.

Tickets are on sale now.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.