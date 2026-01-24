Search
‘Australian Survivor: Redemption’ casts away this February

Culture

Returning for its 12th season, Australian Survivor is bringing back 24 previous contestants for another shot at the title.

The cast is full of past survivors with something to prove, with a chance to rewrite their story and compete to become Sole Survivor and win $500,000.

Hosted by two-time player and winner of Australian Survivor: All Stars, David Genat, this will be an unmissable season set to push our players to the brink.

Returning players Brooke Jowett, Harry Hills, Simon Mee, and Mark Warnock aren’t the only ones taking on this season, as they are joined by Big Brother’s Johnson Ashak, and The Traitors New Zealand’s Cat Hooker.

Rounding out the cast are pro wrestler Jackson, MMA fighter Cameron, CEO Richard, AFL player Ben, acupuncturist Blanche, students Tez and Sally, chef Faith, fraud prevention specialist Keeley, truck driver Caleb, country music star Don, model Lyndl, stay-at-home mum Loz, vet nurse Paula, pastor Daniel, artist Lottie, NDIS support worker Aisha, and writer Eliza.

Australian Survivor: Redemption is coming to 10 this February.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

