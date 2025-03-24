Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Austrian police bust gang who lured people via dating apps

News

Police in Austria have arrested at least 15 people who allegedly were part of a gang that targeted people via dating apps.

Over 400 officers took part in the raids that occurred on Friday morning arresting 12 men and three women aged between 14 and 26. They are accused of luring people, many of them gay, to remote locations via fake social media accounts and assaulting the people while filming the attacks.

- Advertisement -

On their X social media page Styria state police posted that “The group claimed that its actions were aimed at pedophiles.” but stressed their no evidence to show this was the case.

“In reality, the increasingly brutal acts were directed against the homosexual community.”

Police have said they are currently investigating 17 separate incidents that occurred since May 2024. They believe there may be more cases they are unaware of and have asked victims to come forward.

One of the cases is being considered as a potential attempted murder charge.

One of the people arrested was captured in neighbouring Slovakia with the assistance of their authorities. Those detained include eleven Austrian, one German, one Croatian, one Romanian and one Slovak citizen.

 

Latest

Culture

Queer poet Kaya Ortiz to appear at the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival

0
Their debut collection of poetry has just been released and his acclaimed as a rippling reflection on being alien, queer, and other.
History

On This Gay Day | Elton Hercules John was born in 1947

0
Elton John has been one of the biggest musical artists of the last 50 years.
News

Couch Potato: Move over Marple, Sherlock and Poirot, Cordelia Cupp has arrived

0
Uzo Aduba's new series 'The Residence' is a hoot!
News

Are we entering a new era of boy bands?

0
Can Absnt Mind, FullCircle Boys, Evnne or Flipkick herald a new era?

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Queer poet Kaya Ortiz to appear at the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival

0
Their debut collection of poetry has just been released and his acclaimed as a rippling reflection on being alien, queer, and other.
History

On This Gay Day | Elton Hercules John was born in 1947

0
Elton John has been one of the biggest musical artists of the last 50 years.
News

Couch Potato: Move over Marple, Sherlock and Poirot, Cordelia Cupp has arrived

0
Uzo Aduba's new series 'The Residence' is a hoot!
News

Are we entering a new era of boy bands?

0
Can Absnt Mind, FullCircle Boys, Evnne or Flipkick herald a new era?
Community

Help local filmmakers bring their project ‘F**king Transformer’ to life

0
Can you help them out with their fundraising?

Queer poet Kaya Ortiz to appear at the Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival

Graeme Watson -
Their debut collection of poetry has just been released and his acclaimed as a rippling reflection on being alien, queer, and other.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Elton Hercules John was born in 1947

OUTinPerth -
Elton John has been one of the biggest musical artists of the last 50 years.
Read more

Couch Potato: Move over Marple, Sherlock and Poirot, Cordelia Cupp has arrived

Graeme Watson -
Uzo Aduba's new series 'The Residence' is a hoot!
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture