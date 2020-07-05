Author JK Rowling in new controversy over transgender comments

Children’s author J.K. Rowling is facing another wave of criticism after she took to Twitter to share more of her opinions on the medical treatment of transgender youth.

The Harry Potter author suggest that many people are given hormones because they are “lazy”, comparing the treatment of gender dysphoria to a mental health condition.

“Hormone prescriptions are the new anti depressants,” her new tweet read. “Yes they are sometimes necessary and lifesaving, but they should be a last resort. Pure laziness for those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people’s minds.”

The author has been criticised by medical professionals working in the fields of hormone therapy, and mental health experts, but Rowling was having none of it, posting a threat of tweets and links in support of her view.

“I’ve written and spoken about my own mental health challenges, which include OCD, depression and anxiety. I did so recently in my essay ‘TERF Wars’. I’ve taken anti-depressants in the past and they helped me. ” Rowling posted in a thread of 11 tweets.

“Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests.”

The author then suggested that young people were now facing a form a “conversion therapy” that was forcing them to be transgender.

“Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalisation that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.”

Rowling argued that many transgender people share her concern, sharing links from transgender people who also argue that hormone treatment, and anti-depressants should be harder to obtain.

US transgender man Gavin Grimm, who fought a long battle against his high school to be given permission to use the male bathrooms at his school, knocked back Rowling’s latest comments

“I came out as trans 7 years ago, when I was 14. If hateful TERF like J.K. Rowling had been my guardian and had forced me to wait until I was 18 to medically transition, I would be dead. That’s it.” Grimm posted in response.



Transgender rights advocate Munroe Bergdorf posted to Rowling saying nothing she was doing was helping transgender people.

“If you want to know what is best for trans people. Listen to trans people. More specifically, listen to black trans women who are navigating covid19, racism & transphobia. Listen to supportive parents of trans kids who have watched their kids flourish after being listened to.” Bergdorf said.

“While J.K. Rowling is condescendingly tweeting from her mansion, black trans women are fighting for our lives. Trans kids are at home scared and navigating unsupportive environments and the government are debating our civil rights. J.K. Rowling, you are not helping us.”

Courtney Act shares her thoughts on J.K Rowling’s transgender essay

Drag star Courtney Act recently weighed in on Rowling’s anti-transgender essay, that was published last month, saying it is disappointing that Rowling had published her thought piece.

Speaking to Bang Showbiz NZ Courtney Act said Rowling was “punching down”.

“I understand how much of a struggle it has been throughout my life to feel comfortable with who I am and I know how much of that came from the mainstream acceptance and the mainstream visibility of queer identities so in some ways, I try and imagine what it must be like for the trans community and someone as iconic as J.K. Rowling.

“Many people would be fans of the books, it’s just hurtful and unnecessary and I think that we should be looking at ways to support and lift up – especially during Pride month, like read the room – and I think we should be focusing our attention on the injustices that become trans people, the violence rates, the life expectancy is so much lower, especially trans people of colour.

“This is not acceptable. We should be thinking how we can problem solve and help and … I think punching down like that is really unnecessary.”

Courtney Act, who is the alter-ego of performer Shane Janek, shared their own story of gender dysphoria on an episode of Australian Story earlier this year, said it was disappointing that Rowling had published her piece of transgender issues.

“It’s just offensive really. She claims to be understanding of the trans experience, yet she speaks about it so poorly for someone whose tools are language.” they said.

OIP Staff

