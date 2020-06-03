‘Bat Out of Hell’ musical announces new dates for 2021

Like many theatrical productions the musical Bat Out of Hell had to scuttle its planned 2020 season due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now they’ve announced new dates to stage the show next year.

The new tour will kick off in May at Perth’s RAC Arena before heading to Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney. Ticket holders are being encouraged to hang on to their tickets and will be contacted about moving their attendance to the new dates.

The award winning stage musical has been transformed into an arena rock musical and will feature iconic songs from Meatloaf’s Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, It’s All Coming Back to Me Now and Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad.

These electrifying rock songs propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The three Bat Out Of Hell albums, which are performed by singer Meatloaf and written by Jim Steinman, have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally.

The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time internationally and in Australia is the highest selling album of all time selling 1.8m copies. In 2003, the album was named one of “Greatest Albums of All Time” by Rolling Stone.

Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and then played at London’s Coliseum, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

Tour Dates

PERTH: Friday 7 May at RAC Arena

ADELAIDE: Monday 10 May at Adelaide Entertainment Centre

MELBOURNE: Thursday 13 May at Rod Laver Arena

BRISBANE: Saturday 15 May at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

SYDNEY: Tuesday 18 May at Qudos Bank Arena

OIP Staff

