Belinda Carlisle books Perth show for February 2022

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Belinda Carlisle will be returning to The Astor Theatre in Mount Lawley in February 2022 with her Decades tour.

The singer has been part of the soundtrack of our lives since her band The Go-Go’s first found success in the early 1980’s.

Her incredible career started in 1978 with the Go-Go’s where she achieved instant stardom with hits including We Got The Beat, Vacation, and Our Lips Are Sealed.

After the band’s break up Belinda Carlisle embarked on her hugely successful solo career and released her first solo album in 1986, her second album Heaven On Earth produced the worldwide hit Heaven Is A Place On Earth which hit number one on both the US and UK charts.

The hits kept on coming with the release of her iconic 1989 album, Runaway Horses which boasted the top 10 hits Leave a Light On and Summer Rain.

Carlisle continued to produce hits including the number one classic In Too Deep showing that she had real longevity in the pop scene. More recently she’s shared an album of classic French songs, and a selection of Gurmukhi chants.

Her Decades tour in February 2022 will feature all her hits in a catalogue of music that influenced a generation.

Tickets are on sale now.

Read OUTinPerth’s 2012 interview with Belinda where we discuss her life and career.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.