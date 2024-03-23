Berlin DJ Only Fire delivers EP of club anthems with ‘Moana Lisa’

Queer Berlin-based DJ and producer, Only Fire, is excited to share his debut EP Moana Lisa.

“I’m so excited to finally release this EP, experiencing the club culture and living in Berlin is what inspired the sound and I hope it will make people dance and feel hot.”

The release of Blowjob Queen at the beginning of March offered fans a preview of what’s to come from Only Fire upon the release of Moana Lisa, his first official EP.



After moving from his hometown of Zagreb, Croatia to the dance music capital of Berlin, Germany, he’s incorporated his experiences within the queer nightlife scene and techno-house spaces to create this new EP.

Known for his explosive beats and club-ready anthems, Only Fire fearlessly manipulates the Siri voice to express sentiments that many artists would shy away from.

Only Fire recently returned to NYC on March 16 for an unforgettable set supporting COBRAH at her headline show at the Knockdown Center, where he teased an upcoming remix for her track Tequila.

Moana Lisa is out now.

