Bibliophile: Start your New Year with ‘The 28 Day KETO High Fibre Plan’

The 28 Day KETO High Fibre Plan

by Dr Thomas Kurscheid

Hardie Grant

Low carb diets have been trendy for quite a while, touted for their success in aiding weight loss and maintaining health. Unfortunately, the problem with a low carb diet is that it often fails to provide sufficient fibre.

That is one issue that Dr Thomas Kurscheid, a leading specialist in nutritional medicine that focuses on the prevention of obesity and cardiovascular disease, wants to address. With an emphasis on fibre and cultivating a healthy gut, he believes that good health is about more than not being sick.

With today’s relatively sedentary lifestyles and abundance of processed foods, we no longer burn all the calories from everything we eat. Kurscheid introduces the Keto approach, with ketosis burning fat instead of sugar when carbohydrate intake is drastically reduced.

Having a balanced and varied diet is important and Kurscheid advocates only one 28-day period where the body can undergo a cleansing process by cutting the amount of carbohydrates being consumed.

The 28 Day KETO High Fibre Plan outlines a two-phase approach where the first 14 days are dedicated to an intense low-carb phase to initiate ketosis, followed by a 14 day more moderate stabilization phase. It isn’t necessary to dramatically decrease carbs on a regular basis after the 28-day cleanse.

The book contains over 70 recipes that are designed to be keto-compliant and high in fibre. There are lots of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free choices that can be mixed and matched for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lezly Herbert