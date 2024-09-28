Billie Eilish has a video for ‘Birds of a Feather’

Billie Eilish has shared a video for Birds of a Feather, the track appears on her recent album Hit Me Hard and Soft and will also be featured in the new season of the popular television program Heartstopper.

The singer’s world tour kicks off tomorrow in Quebec City, Canada and is currently slated to run through until July 2024. The Australian leg of the tour will take place in February 2025 and will see Eilish playing shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

The new video sees Eilish lifted into the air as she sings about a lost lover. While the song was first shared back in July, it’s taken a little while for the accompanying video to appear.

Eilish also recently performed the song as part of the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

The track is one that Eilish and her brother Finneas have worked on for a long time. Earlier this month during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Eilish shared a clip of the duo working on the song in the back of a SUV in Brazil as they headed to a show.

“This is a video I took on my phone in the back of the SUV in Brazil on the way to doing a show a year and a half ago,” said. “This is a very normal thing for me and Finneas. We’re always finding ourselves working in the most random places.”

In another recently posted video the siblings shared their creative process for creating the song. Eilish shared her notebook of lyrics showing the many different permutations the song went through.

Eilish’s album has been a global success going to the top of the charts in Australia, the United Kingdom and many other countries. In the USA it rose to the number 2 spot on the Billboard 200 where it’s currently in the number 8 slot 18 weeks after its release.