Billie Piper may have just let it slip that Kylie’s engaged

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

In a new essay for British magazine ELLE pop-star turned actress Billie Piper has recalled a time when she was 18 and was rescued by Kylie Minogue’s now boyfriend Paul Solomons.

Piper shared a story of when she was a teenager and struggling with an eating disorder. After surviving for days on nothing but diet soft drink and cigarettes, she passed out in a nightclub. The young singer was taken to hospital by a young man who she later learned was Paul Solomons.

In the essay she refers to him as someone who became a dear friend, and is now Kylie Minogue’s finance.

The couple have not previous shared that they were engaged.

Kylie’s been dating the handsome GQ executive since 2018 and their were unconfirmed reports that the pair were planning to marry in Melbourne this year, as long as the coronavirus did not upset their intentions.

A British paper has tracked down Paul’s parents with his step mother reportedly saying that they were excited that the couple would be tying the knot, but they’d been sworn to secrecy.

Kylie reps however shut down the rumours saying the couple are not engaged and are happy as they are.

Kylie was previously engaged to actor Joshua Sasse in 2016, but their relationship ended the following year. Over the decades the singer has had many high profile partners including musicians Jason Donovan and Michael Hutchence, models James Gooding and Andrés Velencoso, photographer Stéphane Sednaoui and actor Oliver Martinez.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.