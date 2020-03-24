Binary spokesperson Kirralie Smith links COVID-19 to gender identity

The latest email update from anti-transgender organisation Binary has raised concerns over respecting gender diversity during the time of COVID-19.

Spokesperson Kirralie Smith sent an email to followers of Binary this week, arguing that coronavirus serves to “reveal how irrelevant radical gender ideology really is.”

“COVID-19 has effectively shut down the globe with individuals, businesses and governments scrambling to contain the effects as much as possible,” the email reads.

“It is a real disease that effects men and women on a biological level. It causes breathing difficulties, sore throats, fevers and other symptoms. It can make people very ill and it can kill.”

“Notice I said men and women? Because that is who it effects. The statistics are plain. Health care professionals and governments break it down to males and females. At the end of the day it all comes down to biology.”

“It is binary because the scientific, biological reality is humans are either male or female (with an incredibly small amount being intersex which is a combination of both).”

“Health care workers must deal with biological reality when treating disease, not fluid and immeasurable feelings. Binary advocates for legislators and the media to stick to the binary nature of reality – males and females. Because life itself depends on it.”

Smith and Binary have been speaking against trans and gender diverse identities since the organisation’s inception in 2018 and was formed from members of the Coalition for Marriage, a prominent campaign against marriage equality in Australia.

Smith herself originally caught media attention as an anti-Halal campaigner and candidate for the Australian Liberty Alliance, as well as Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives before with drawing her candidacy.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

Lifeline: 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 and www.beyondblue.org.au

QLife: 1800 184 527 and www.qlife.org.au

QLife are a counselling and referral service for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) people.