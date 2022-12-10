Björk releases sideproject remix of ‘Atopos’ from her ‘Fossora’ album

Björk has shared a new version of her track Atopos. The track, from her latest album Fossora, has been given the remix treatment by sideproject.

“I am so grateful to the incredible Icelandic electronic group sideproject, they make me excited about Reykjavik music and not worry: the future is fertile!” Björk said praising the trio who helped create some of the beats on her latest record.

The trio of electronic musicians shared their excitement about contributing another layer to Bjork’s current project.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work on this remix. we had a great time putting our own spin on the soundscape of Atopos and we are really happy with the outcome. Thank you so much Björk. takk fyrir okkur” the crew from sideproject said.

Bjork’s tenth LP of her solo career arrived in September and several singles have already been released.

The Icelandic singer first came to prominence in the 1980’s as a member of the band The Sugarcubes. Her solo career began with the appropriately named Debut in 1993. Her most recent release prior to the current album was 2017’s Utopia.

The singer will play three shows at the Perth Festival in 2023, in what is sure to be one of the cultural highlights of the year.

