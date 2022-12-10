Björk releases sideproject remix of ‘Atopos’ from her ‘Fossora’ album

Björk has shared a new version of her track Atopos. The track, from her latest album Fossora, has been given the remix treatment by sideproject.
Bjork’s tenth LP of her solo career arrived in September and several singles have already been released.
The Icelandic singer first came to prominence in the 1980’s as a member of the band The Sugarcubes. Her solo career began with the appropriately named Debut in 1993. Her most recent release prior to the current album was 2017’s Utopia.
The singer will play three shows at the Perth Festival in 2023, in what is sure to be one of the cultural highlights of the year.
