Bond girl and ‘The Avengers’ star Honor Blackman dies aged 96

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor Honor Blackman, who played Bond villain Pussy Galore, and starred as Cathy Gale in 60’s TV series The Avengers has died aged 96.

Her family released a statement announcing her passing which was due to natural causes and not related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman, aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.

“As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Blackman appeared in films throughout the 1940’s and 50’s appearing in A Night to Remember, A Boy, a Girl and a Bike, and The Square Peg.

Later she made appearances in many British series including Doctor Who, Casualty, New Tricks and Minder. In the 1990’s she appeared in the sitcom The Upper Hand, which was a British adaptation of the US show Who’s The Boss.

A vocal supporter of British political party the Liberal Democrats, Blackman was also a republican and turned down the offer of a CBE.

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.