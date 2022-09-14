Bond star George Lazenby apologises for offensive comments

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor George Lazenby has offered an apology for comments he made at a Perth concert last weekend saying he only ever wished to share his experiences.

The actor, who played James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Service, was appearing at The Music of James Bond event at the Perth Concert Hall where he was interviewed about his experiences on the film and his subsequent acting career.

The anecdotes and comments from actor however left many audience members stunned and he was accused of making comments that were allegedly “homophobic”, “misogynistic” and “off colour”.

Attendees at the event event were stunned at the stories the actor chose to share, and it has been reported that some audience members interjected calling his statements offensive before the actor was heckled off the stage.

The event’s promoter Concertworks subsequently put out a statement saying were disappointed by his comments, before dropping him from the remaining dates of the show which was traveling across the country.

“Concertworks is extremely saddened and disappointed by George Lazenby’s language, comments and recollections during The Music of James Bond concert at the Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 10 September.” the promoter said.

“These were his personal views and there is no excuse for this in today’s society. They do not reflect the views of Concertworks. On behalf of Concertworks, we sincerely apologise to the audience, performers, conductor, WASO and the Perth Concert Hall.

“Concertworks denounces Mr Lazenby’s conduct and the final Music of James Bond concert in Melbourne will proceed without Mr Lazenby in attendance.”

The WA Symphony Orchestra, who had been contracted to play at the Perth event, also shared their dismay.

“His recollections were personal views that may have reflected a time where such behaviour was tolerated, but has never been acceptable.

“His comments were his own and do not reflect our society today. His views are not shared or endorsed by WASO or Perth Concert Hall.”

The actor put out a statement of his own saying he had not intended to be offensive.

“It was never my intention to make hurtful or homophobic comments and I am truly sorry if my stories that I have shared many times were taken that way,” Lazenby said.

“I only ever wish to share some stories and hopefully entertain some people.

“I personally have friends within my close circle who are gay and I would never wish to offend anyone.

“Having been surrounded by strong women all my life, I have always admired and respected women and their wishes.” Lazenby said.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.