Bondi response must include all minority groups subjected to hate speech and violence

The Victorian Pride Lobby has welcomed the Victorian Government’s announcement of their five next steps to counter antisemitism and extremism.

In a statement the lobby group said they extended their deepest sympathies and condolences to the Jewish community and stood with them in “their fight for justice and equality for all.” but highlighted that the response must encompass all minority groups who experience hatred.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

Today Premier Jacinta Allan said her state would be focused on doing whatever they could to prevent extremism, combat anti-Semitism, and keep the state “safe, strong, proud and united.”

The Premier said stronger laws against hate speech were clearly needed.

“As a Government, we feel a profound sense of duty to stand with the Jewish community in its darkest hour. We are acting to stop hate and anti-Semitism everywhere.”

“Stronger hate laws, stopping protests after terror, action on guns, preventing extremism early – these protections support the Jewish community and our way of life. They belong to every Victorian and keep everyone safe.”

“We also need a long-term path to normal, with big, clear goals to reduce hate and elevate visible Jewish participation in society – goals that are up in lights for everyone in the state to see, own and be a part of.” Premier Allan said.

The Premier said her government would strengthen hate speech laws and put social media companies on notice, proposing that under revised laws social media companies could be held liable for statements which amount to vilification – which are made by anonymous online accounts.

The new rule would also apply to media companies and other businesses that run chat rooms or allow for public comments on their pages.

The Victorian government will also give additional powers to police to stop protests if they are designated as a terrorist event, crack down on gun ownership, and appoint a commissioner for tackling extremism across the political spectrum. Finally the government will work with Jewish communities to tackle antisemitism across society.

Lobby group says approach must encompass all minority groups

The Victorian Pride Lobby said the results of the response to the Bondi tragedy must encompass all minority groups.

“The Bondi shootings have shown us that we must stand guard against hatred, and as a community, we must stand together.

“There is no place in our Victorian community for hate and violence, and the five-step plan from the Allan Government will further cement Victoria as a safe place for all citizens.

“The Lobby understands the impact of hatred and bigotry directed towards minority groups, and we must all stand together and stamp out the intolerance.

“A strong legislative program, backed by real powers for authorities to act, will make Victoria safe for everyone.

“Any plans to strengthen the laws and protect the community must include the LGBTIQA+ community and other vulnerable minority groups.

“Stronger protections for the Jewish community allows all Victorians to live in a cohesive, friendly and safer world.” the Victorian Pride Lobby said.

Last week a similar calls for an inclusive approach to tackling hate crimes was called for by national LGBTIQA+ rights lobby group Just.Equal. Rodney Croome responded to the federal government’s acceptance of a report by Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism, Jillian Segal.

“Like other Australians we deplore the heinous attack at Bondi, mourn those whose lives were taken, thank the heroes and first responders who saved lives and support strong measures to curb anti-Semitism.”

“However, passing laws against only one kind of hate means other forms are seen as legitimate and less deserving of a response.”

“One important lesson from the Bondi tragedy is that the Government shouldn’t wait until attacks escalate before taking tough action against hate.” Croome said.

“National vilification and hate speech laws should cover LGBTIQA+ people as well as all other Australians vulnerable to hate.” Croome said.