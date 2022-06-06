Born to Serve: US Marines Pride month post cops a backlash

A social media post from the US Marines has triggered a backlash as people shared their thoughts on the appropriateness of the image used to show LGBTIQA+ inclusion in the armed forces.

The image of a helmet with the phrase ‘Born to Serve” features six bullets with the tips covered in the colours of the Pride flag, as is reminiscent of the poster for the 1987 war drama Full Metal Jacket created by director Stanley Kubrick.

The critically acclaimed film which is set in the late 1960’s follows a group of soldiers through their basic training before showing their life in the Vietnam conflict.

The use of the image has been criticised by people who argue that the armed forces should not be focusing on LGBTIQA+ rights and inclusion and also by people from the queer communities who argue that the depiction of the Pride colours on bullets is bad form.

US President Joe Biden formally kicked off the county’s month long Pride celebrations this week, saying gay, lesbian, bisexual, intersex and transgender people should be admired for their resilience.

“This month, we honor the resilience of LGBTQI+ people, who are fighting to live authentically and freely,” Joe Biden said in a speech.

“We reaffirm our belief that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights. And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality to LGBTQI+ families so that everyone can realize the full promise of America,” the President said.

Gay and Lesbian people were banned from serving in the US military until 1993, when the Clinton administration brought in the policy of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell‘. Under the policy military superiors were no longer initiative proactive investigations to uncover personnel’s sexuality, but they were also required to keep their sexuality and relationships secret.

The policy was withdrawn in 2011 and people were allowed to serve openly in the armed forces.

