Boy George pays homage to Kylie Minogue with new cover artwork

Boy George has shared a new track to streaming services and it looks very similar to the cover of Kylie’s latest album.

Religion is one of two new tracks that Boy George included on the audiobook version of his latest memoir Karma. It’s now available via streaming services.

Some of Kylie’s fans have accused the Culture Club front man of “ripping off” Minogue’s artwork, others have seen it as a homage, while some have wondered if it’s a shot in a feud between the two artists?

Last year Boy George was accused of leaking Kylie’s hit song Padam Padam ahead of it’s official release, something which Minogue described as “naughty”.

On social media site X, Boy George responded to the criticism saying “I’m recycling everything. It’s all the rage. Even fashion is catching on?”

Boy George wouldn’t be the first artist to mimic another’s artwork.

Everyone from Joe Jackson to The Gorillaz, Kruder and Dorfmiester, Rod Stewart, Eminem, Sleater Kinney, John Philips and Tone Loc have brought out albums that look like those of their heroes.

Elvis Presley’s 1956 debut has often been recreated with everyone from The Clash, Tom Waits. Big Audio Dynamite and k.d. lang using the colourful typeface and a black and white photo.

OIP Staff

