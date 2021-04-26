Boy George says he’ll drop 60 tracks for his 60th birthday

Boy George says he’ll celebrate his 60th birthday later this year by releasing a whopping 60 tunes of music for his fans.

The Culture Club singer’s birthday is on 14th June and George told TV host Jonathon Ross he’d spent the last year preparing the songs to mark the birthday milestone.

The singer is constantly releasing new music, his latest single Good Intentions has just come out on iTunes. The soulful house track is made for the dancefloor and includes the line “this aint your first time at the disco”.

In recent years George has released a steady stream of singles on iTunes, but has also dropped tracks on YouTube and Twitter, including a collaboration with Kim Wilde, and a mix of tunes spanning many different genres.

More recently George shared a song addressed to Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa, that addresses homophobic behaviour in the country. George also recently took part in an discussion about the situation in Ghana via social media app Clubhouse.

Listen to a rendition of George’s song to the President of Ghana.

