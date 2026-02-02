Search
Boy George teams up with Massive Ego for dark electro tune ‘Broken Tomorrow’

News

Boy George must been one of the hardest working people in show business, alongside playing shows with his band Culture Club, a steady stream of solo releases, art exhibitions and TV appearances, he’s still got time for bold new collaborations.

His latest team up with Massive Ego for a dark electro tune called Broken Tomorrow.

Formed in 1996, UK synth-pop/electronic darkwave act Massive Ego emerged from the short-lived New Romantic revival known as Romo.

Across a three-decade career marked by frequent line-up changes, the band has maintained a strong presence appearing at festivals and releasing bold tunes.

Boy George has also been enjoying the success of his latest solo album SE18.

When the album first came out last year you could only hear it if you ordered it on CD or vinyl, but its now available to listen to online.

SE18 takes its title from the postcode of the area of London that Boy George lived in as a teenager in late 1970s.

The artists has had a prolific career. His band Culture Club has put out six albums, and he’s also got 12 solo albums under his belt. Plus he’s put out countless single releases, collaborations and recorded under different names including Yum Yum and Generations of Love.

Culture Club will be heading out on a US tour later this month including a Vegas residency. The band recently put out two new tunes, including fan-favorite The Next Thing Will Be Amazing.

On This Gay Day | Author Gertrude Stein was born in 1874

0
Stein was an acclaimed author, best known her her quasi-autobiographical 'The Autobiography of Alice B Toklas'.
News

AI technology may be stopping you from seeing the news you need

0
Are you getting enough local news?
News

UK projects shows emergency department testing can uncover undiagnosed HIV

0
The UK based scheme has been declared a success and is now being rolled out nationally.
Culture

Cancelled: Artists who lost the love of the queer community

0
Singer Holly Vallance says she's been 'cancelled' over her latest song, but she's not the first singer the queer community has had to abandon.

History

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from newcomer Meek, Baby Queen, Cannons, Rogue Traders, Christine and the Queens, and MJ Cole teams up with Pink Pantheress.

