Boy George teams up with Massive Ego for dark electro tune ‘Broken Tomorrow’

Boy George must been one of the hardest working people in show business, alongside playing shows with his band Culture Club, a steady stream of solo releases, art exhibitions and TV appearances, he’s still got time for bold new collaborations.

His latest team up with Massive Ego for a dark electro tune called Broken Tomorrow.

Formed in 1996, UK synth-pop/electronic darkwave act Massive Ego emerged from the short-lived New Romantic revival known as Romo.

Across a three-decade career marked by frequent line-up changes, the band has maintained a strong presence appearing at festivals and releasing bold tunes.

Boy George has also been enjoying the success of his latest solo album SE18.

When the album first came out last year you could only hear it if you ordered it on CD or vinyl, but its now available to listen to online.

SE18 takes its title from the postcode of the area of London that Boy George lived in as a teenager in late 1970s.

The artists has had a prolific career. His band Culture Club has put out six albums, and he’s also got 12 solo albums under his belt. Plus he’s put out countless single releases, collaborations and recorded under different names including Yum Yum and Generations of Love.

Culture Club will be heading out on a US tour later this month including a Vegas residency. The band recently put out two new tunes, including fan-favorite The Next Thing Will Be Amazing.