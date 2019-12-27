Brazilian comedians’ office firebombed over gay Jesus film

A Brazilian comedy group, who produced a Netflix film which portrays Jesus as a gay man, has had their office firebombed by protestors.

Molotov cocktails were launched at the offices of Porta dos Fundos after their Netflix film The First Temptation of Christ premiered on streaming service Netflix.

The 46 minute film depicts Jesus bringing his friend Orlando home to meet his family at Christmas. A petition calling for the film to be banned has attracted over 2 million signatures.

The Christmas Eve attack on the groups offices was contained by security guards patrolling the premises and nobody was hurt.

A family group identifying itself as the Popular Nationalist Insurgency Command of the Large Brazilian Integralist Family has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a video distributed by the group masked men read a statement while displaying symbols relating to the fascist movement that existed in Brazil in the 1930’s.

Police have said they are not currently considering the incident to be a terrorist attack, but have also not ruled out the classification being applied in the future.

OIP Staff