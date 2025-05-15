Bright Light Bright Light announces Pride themed album

NYC based musician Bright Light Bright Light has announced he’s putting out a Pride themed mini album this June.

The artist said the collection of nine LGBTIQA+ themed tunes are front artists he love and who have inspired him through the years.

- Advertisement -

You can pre-save the album on Spotify and two of the nine tracks on the album have been revealed. Pet Shop Boys iconic West End Girls is included, as well as George Michael’s Too Funky.

For the Pet Shop Boys tune he’s teaming up with Scissor Sister’s singer Ana Matronic, and 808 BEACH features on the George Michael song.

Bright Light Bright Light chatted to OUTinPerth back in 2020. You can listen to the audio of our chat.

Since then Rod Thomas (the man behind the moniker) has released another studio album Enjoy Youth which arrived last year.

Alongside the new mini-album he’s also going to be playing a special show at NYC’s legendary Joe’s Pub on Friday 27th June which will also feature some special guests.

“I’ll be playing some of my very gayest songs, alongside some specially crafted covers and one or two covers from this ‘Pride Favourites’ mini-album!” Rod Thomas said of the upcoming show.

“There’s a lot to contend with at the moment if you’re part of the LGBTQ+ community so I am intending to create and perpetuate queer joy as much as I possibly can within my means.”