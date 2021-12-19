British actor Roland Curram shares coming out story in ‘Which Way To Love?’

Well-known British actor for over half a century, Roland Curram, came out as gay in the early 1990s and has since moved on from treading the boards to carve out a second career as a novelist.

Which Way to Love? is his fifth book, and follows Mother Loved Funerals, The Rose Secateurs, Man on the Beach, and The Problem with Happiness.

It’s special because lovers of entertainment and showbiz history will relish the encounters and anecdotes that gush forth from the pages of Which Way to Love? but so too that it’s a both colourful and painful story of one man’s dilemma in coming to terms with his gayness after being a devoted husband and father for over two decades – and in the full glare of the spotlight.

Roland was long married to British actress Sheila Gish, they eventually split up in the 1980s. She later married actor/director Denis Lawson and Roland came out as gay. He subsequently met his long-time companion and they settled in Chiswick.

Father of actresses Lou Gish and Kay Curram, Roland’s probably best known for playing Julie Christie’s gay travelling companion in her Oscar-winning movie Darling (1965), and several years later went on to play one of the best-known homosexual characters in British soaps, the expatriate Freddie in the BBC’s short-lived series Eldorado (1992).

This is a book about love, loss and desire. In his own words the author describes it as: “An honest account of my racy, painful and sometimes hilarious adventures struggling with the Gods of Love and Lust and of the big change that occurred in my middle years.

“To enter the gay world after 21 years of a happy heterosexual marriage requires, to say the least, a little re-adjustment. This story of my corporal and spiritual journey to rebuild my life after my divorce will hopefully amuse and enlighten you, for I’ve been there and come out the other side with a smile.”

