British artist Yungblud shares that he’s pansexual

British artist Yungblud has spoken about his sexuality in a new interview with Attitude sharing that he now identifies as pansexual and polyamorous. The musician credited his former partner Halsey with opening his eyes to the variety of options on the sexuality spectrum.

The magazine’s December cover star said he his view on his sexuality had changed, he’s previously described himself as straight but fluid.

“I probably would say now, I am polyamorous. Before I didn’t fucking know what I was,” he said. “I was meeting people and learning… by meeting them and talking about sexuality and gender, I [was] going, ‘Oh my fucking God, maybe I’m this, if I’m going to be fucking close to anything on the spectrum.'”

Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, said while he’d hooked up with guys in the past, he had not had a relationship with someone of the same gender.

The 23-year-old musician released his first EP back in 2018 and followed it up in 2019 with the album 21st Century Liability. In 2020 he released a second EP titled Weird! He’s been working on his second album.

Last month he released the tune Cotton Candy.

