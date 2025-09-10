Search
Broadway production of ‘Cabaret’ will close early due to Billy Porter illness

Culture

The producer of the Broadway production of Cabaret have announced their show will close a month earlier than anticipated, and star Billy Porter will not be returning.

It’s been revealed that Porter is recovering from “a serious case of sepsis”, and it’s preventing him from returning to the role of the Emcee. Porter previously played the role in London’s West End and moved across to the Broadway production taking over the part after stints from Eddie Redmayne, Adam Lambert and Orville Peck.

“His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery,” they added, “but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule these next couple of weeks”.

Producer Adam Speers praised Porters performance in the role.

“Billy was an extraordinary Emcee, bringing his signature passion and remarkable talent. We wish Billy a speedy recovery and I look forward to working with him again in the very near future,” he said.

The part will be covered by two understudies, Marty Lauter and David Merino, for the remainder of the shows run.

Last month Porter unexpectedly pulled out of Manchester Pride’s celebrations just hours before he was booked to take to the stage as their headline act.

Porter is known for his multi-faceted career across fashion, stage, screen and recording. He originated the role of Lola in the musical Kinky Boots which won his the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

He played the role of Pray Tell across three seasons of Pose which saw him nominated for both Emmy Awards and Golden Globes. He’s also found success as a producer on Broadway with the musical A Strange Loop, and as a recording artist.

In 2022 he made his directorial debut with the film Anything is Possible. Soon Porter will be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

News

Busselton Neo-Nazi council candidate lists LGBTIQA+ symbols as one of his targets

0
Stephen Wells is campaigning against books in the library, Pride flags and LGBTIQA+ events.
History

On This Gay Day | Bob and Rose made its debut on UK television

0
The show from Russell T Davies explored bisexuality and challenged viewers attitudes.
Culture

First look at ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’

0
Netflix has released a first look at the highly anticipated third entry in director Rian Johnson's murder mystery series.
Culture

‘Please Like Me’ director joins new ABC comedy ‘Dog Park’

0
The ABC, Screen Australia and VicScreen have today announced work has begun on the new limited comedy series Dog Park.

News

