Caitlyn Jenner announces she’s running for Governor

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Caitlyn Jenner has announced she’s throwing her hat into the ring to become California’s next governor.

The Olympic champion, former actor and reality TV star, is lining up for the role as current first-term Democrat Gavin Newson is expected to face a re-call election later this year. Jenner will be running as a Republican candidate.

Jenner made the announcement on her Twitter account, describing herself as a “compassionate disrupter” who can provide solutions for the state.

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality.” Jenner said.

Jenner said California’s faced a now-or-never decision on the future of their state and she had the solutions they would be seeking.

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality. As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it is too late.”

The aspiring politician said current governor Gavin Newson’s time leading the state had been a disaster, describing him as a politician who over-promised and under-delivered.

Jenner may be putting herself forward as a champion of LGBTIQA+ equality, but Equality California, a prominent gay and transgender rights group in the state isn’t backing her bid.

“Make no mistake: we can’t wait to elect a trans governor of California. But Caitlyn Jenner spent years telling the LGBTQ+ community to trust her and Donald Trump. We saw how that turned out. Now she wants us to trust her? Hard pass.” the group posted to it’s Twitter feed.

Jenner is reportedly being helped in her campaign by longtime friend, political operative Brad Parscale. He was previously the Campaign Manager for the Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election bid.

Joy Behar apologises for misgendering Caitlyn Jenner

Broadcaster Joy Behar has apologised for repeatedly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on TV program The View.

The panel chat program was discussing Jenner’s announcement that she would be running for the governorship of California. During the segment Behar repeatedly referred to Jenner using male pronouns. The host blamed her error on a lack of sleep.

Later in the program Behar made an on-air apology for her language.

“First of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up,” she said. “I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but, whatever, it just came out. So, I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.” she said.

Jenner’s announcement that she’s running for political office comes 6 years after she announced to the world that she is transgender.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.