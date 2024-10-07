‘Cantgetajob, Cantgetaman’ remade for a new generation

Production outfit Cute Boys have teamed up with Nasir MF to create a new version of the club classic Cantgetaman, Cantgetajob (Life’s a Bitch!)“.
With updated lyrics the dance classic is reborn for a new generation. For the new version the title is switched around, putting jobs before men.
The song first came out three decades ago in 1994 and featured music from Faithless member Sister Bliss and vocals from Colette. It’s been sampled in quite a few tunes over the year too.
Take a listen to the new version.
The tune can be downloaded from Cute Boys Bandcamp page.
Take a listen to OUTinPerth’s 2018 interview with Sister Bliss.