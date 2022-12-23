Casey Donovan brings in the New Year with new single ‘Shake It’

Casey Donovan is heading into 2023 with a fresh new single called Shake It.

The catchy single has already been released to radio ahead of its official release on 30th December, and we’re giving it the thumbs up.

Donovan will perform the song during a special New Year’s Eve live event at the iconic Sydney Opera House that will be televised around the country to over a million people via ABC TV.

The new song caps off a busy year for the performer who has appeared in the musical 9 to 5, and the new production show & Juliet, to ABC TV New Year’s Eve & Australia Day Live both at the Sydney Opera House, to NITV’s 10th Anniversary Concert at UIuru and she’s served as an ambassador, plus she’s been a co-host and performer for Sydney World Pride.

Written by Carl Dimataga and Johnny Rollins, Donovan was in a writing session with Carl but ran short of time with her musical theatre commitments and said, “we’ll need to park this session and come back to it, do you have anything in the vault I could listen to?”. And so, the Shake It demo was unlocked. Casey Donovan instantly connected to the melody within the first bar and the fun joyfulness of the lyrics and after another four sessions, long distance, shaped it into her own.

Having total creative control as an independent artist, Casey concepted the music video, which she wanted to be done back in her hometown of Bankstown LGA. Filmed at the Revesby Community Centre and featuring an amazing troupe of ballroom dancers who are elite in their field and compete domestically and internationally.

“I’m proud of who I am and where I come from both heritage and the place, I grew up in. I will never mask or shy away from the suburbs, we all start from somewhere and everything and anything is possible” Donovan said.

It’s been two years since Casey released an original song Proud for Eurovision: Australia Decides (2020) and three years before that in 2017 with the release of the EP Off The Grid & Somewhere In Between with the singles Rendezvous and Lonely.

Listen out for Shake It.

OIP Staff

