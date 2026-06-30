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Cast revealed for upcoming adult’s only pantomime ‘Throbbin’ Wood’

Culture

Zealous Productions has unveiled the full cast and creative team behind its upcoming adults-only pantomime, Throbbin’ Wood – Very Naughty Robin Hood, opening at the Regal Theatre on 24 July.

Written by renowned UK pantomime writer Tom Whalley, Throbbin’ Wood takes the classic Robin Hood tale and turns it on its head with outrageous characters, cheeky humour, audience participation and a healthy dose of adult mischief.

Leading the company as the legendary outlaw Throbbin’ Wood is Charles Sherrington, joined by Elethea Sartorelli as Maid Marian and Manuao Te Aotonga as the Sheriff of Frottingham.

The colourful cast also features Rachel Monamy as Fairy Glitterous, Chris Gerrish as Nanny Fanny, Will Basson as Anal-A-Dale, Blake Jenkins as Triar F***, Samuel Maloney as Silly Willy, Maree Cole as Little Jonnie and Sherena Pereira as Ensemble.

Bringing the production to life behind the scenes is an experienced creative team led by Producer Dixie Farinosi and Director Vincent Hooper, alongside Choreographer Shenae White. The live band features Mason Vellios as Band Leader and Percussionist, Ben Clarke as Vocal Director, Pianist, King Dick and Narrator, and Sam Timmerman on Trumpet.

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Producer Dixie Farinosi said the company was excited to bring its first-ever adult pantomime to Perth audiences.

Throbbin’ Wood is unlike anything we’ve produced before. It’s cheeky, ridiculous and completely unapologetic. Perth audiences
have embraced our family pantomimes for years, and we’re excited to invite them back for something that’s definitely not for the
kids.”

The production marks a new chapter for Zealous Productions, which has built a loyal following through large-scale family musicals
and pantomimes at the Regal Theatre. Tickets to the production are on sale now.

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