Catch award-winning musical comedy ‘Let’s Unpack That’ at Fringe World

Culture

Musical comedy duo Kate Wilkins and Nick Harriot are bringing their award-winning show to the west coast for Fringe World.

Let’s Unpack That invites audiences into Kate’s new bedroom, loaded with boxes, cherished memories and her mate Nick on behind a keyboard.

As the duo literally and figuratively unpack, you’ll be taken on a musical journey through teenage diary entries, expired antidepressants and family home videos from Kate’s old life.

The show was a standout at Melbourne Fringe in 2025, taking out the Tour Ready Award, so you can expect something special from this comedy romp – including original music from Aussie music icon Montaigne.

Let’s Unpack That promises a show full of raw, unfiltered storytelling, combined with modern pop songwriting where nothing is private and anything can be funny.

Let’s Unpack That will be at The Jonesway Theatre from 5 – 7 February. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

