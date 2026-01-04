Catch award-winning musical comedy ‘Let’s Unpack That’ at Fringe World

Musical comedy duo Kate Wilkins and Nick Harriot are bringing their award-winning show to the west coast for Fringe World.

Let’s Unpack That invites audiences into Kate’s new bedroom, loaded with boxes, cherished memories and her mate Nick on behind a keyboard.

As the duo literally and figuratively unpack, you’ll be taken on a musical journey through teenage diary entries, expired antidepressants and family home videos from Kate’s old life.

The show was a standout at Melbourne Fringe in 2025, taking out the Tour Ready Award, so you can expect something special from this comedy romp – including original music from Aussie music icon Montaigne.

Let’s Unpack That promises a show full of raw, unfiltered storytelling, combined with modern pop songwriting where nothing is private and anything can be funny.

Let’s Unpack That will be at The Jonesway Theatre from 5 – 7 February. For more, head to fringeworld.com.au