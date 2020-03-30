Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility online with TransFolk of WA



Each year March 31st marks Transgender Day of Visibility, a special day to celebrate, recognise and raise awareness of the trans and gender diverse communities around the globe.

Originally an initiative of transgender activist Rachel Crandall in 2009 held in Michigan, the celebration has taken off across the world and ceremonies and events are now held in hundreds of cities each year.

TransFolk of WA have launched a special online visibility campaign to mark this year’s Trans Day of Remembrance, with respect to social distancing rules, health and safety.

The support organisation is calling for trans and gender diverse folks in WA and beyond who feel comfortable to do so, to post about their experiences on social media using the hashtags #TransProudAndVisible, #TDOV and #TransDayofVisibility.

Allies are also encouraged to share the love, adopting the hashtag #IStandWithTheTransCommunity and #TransFolkofWA.

TransFolk of WA will also be sharing a special video message from their chairperson Alyce Schotte.

For more information, find the event page on Facebook or follow TransFolk of WA for all the latest news from the organisation.

OIP Staff

