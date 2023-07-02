‘Challengers’ is the next film from director Luca Guadagnino

Challengers is the next film from director Luca Guadagnino, who previously created A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name and Bones and All.

The trailer for the film shows a love triangle between three aspiring teenage tennis stars, and then picks up their story years later when then lives have moved on to a different configuration.

The film stars Zendaya as Tashi, Josh O’Connor as Patrick and Mike Faist as Art. While the trailer for the film indicates a relationship between Tashi and both of the male characters, fans have pondered if the triangle has all its sides.

Zendaya currently stars in the television series Euphoria, the next series of the show is expected to start shooting soon and should be back on our screens next year. Next up Zendaya will appear in the second installment of the sci-fi epic Dune.

Josh O’Connor memorably played the young Prince Charles in the TV series The Crown and had a memorable role in the gay-themed film God’s Own Country. He’s also just filmed a movie alongside Kate Winslett where she’ll play World War II journalist Lee Miller, and O’Connor will portray her son Antony Penrose who authored a book about her life.

Mike Faist made an impression in Stephen Speilberg’s remake of West Side Story and he’s just finished a run in the West End playing Jack Twist in a stage production of Brokeback Mountain. He’s also just shot The Bikeriders an upcoming ensemble film starring Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus, and Australian actors Damon Herriman and Toby Wallace.

Check out the trailer for Challengers.

Director Luca Guadagnino is already hard at work on his next project, an adaptation of William Burrough’s novel Queer.

Beat Generation writer Burroughs wrote his short novel between 1951 and 1953 but it remained unpublished until 1985. It is a partial sequel to his previous novel Junkie.

It follows a character named Lee who is an American living among expatriates in Mexico City. The self-conscious protagonist starts to pursue a young man named Allerton who is a recently discharged naval serviceman. The book is based around Burroughs own experiences.

In the film Bon star Daniel Craig will play Lee, and Starkey will take up the role of Allerton, the alluring object of his obsession. Also in the cast will be Lesley Manville (The Crown), Jason Schartzman (Rushmore) and Henry Zaga (Teen Wolf). Drew Starkey, who appeared in the series Outer Banks will play the alluring Allerton.

OIP Staff

