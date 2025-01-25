Chappell Roan takes out the top spot on Triple J Hottest 100

Good Luck, Babe by Chappell Roan has taken out the top spot on the annual Tripple J Hottest 100 countdown.

The song was the singer’s only tune eligible for this year’s competition which focusses on songs released in the last year. The song references a compulsory heterosexual relationship and a young queer woman trying to deny her romantic feelings.

- Advertisement -

The song is also nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Solo Pop Performance.

Chappell Roan (Shutterstock).

While popular artists often end up with multiple tracks in each year’s countdown Chappell Roan joins a short list of artists who’ve topped the chart with just a single entry in that year’s competition.

It’s a feat previously achieved by Denis Leary with his comedic song Asshole in 1993, the year the Hottest 100 in its current form began. The list of single-entry winners includes The Cranberries in 1994, Spiderbait in 1996, Augie March in 2006 and The Rubens in 2015.

Australian dup Royel Otis took out the second spot in the countdown with their cover of the Sophie Ellis-Bextor tune Murder on the Dancefloor that they created for the station’s Like a Verson segment.

The band also placed at number 86 with their original work If Our Love is Dead, in the 44th slot with Foam, the 39th spot with Heading for the Door.

Much of the countdown was filled with Billie Eilish and Charli XCX. Charli XCX has eight songs in this year’s countdown including her duet with Eilish on Guess? Eilish had seven songs in the countdown.

Eilish is now the most listed artist in the countdown history with 25 tracks included over the last eight years.

Eilish placed third with Birds of Feather, while Lunch was at 17, Wildflower at 27, Chihiro was 33, The Greatest was 59, and Blue was 92nd.

Guess which features both Bilie Eilish and Charlie XCX came in at number six. Charli XCX’s Apple was at 20, her song The Girl, so confusing with Lorde was at 26, 365 was at 28, Talk Talk with Troye Sivan was at 31, 360 was 35th, Von Dutch was at 36, Club Classics at 93.

Gracie Abrams, Kendrick Lammar, Doechii, Glass Animals, Tate McRae, Clairo, and Tyler the Creator also had multiple tracks on the countdown.

Western Australia’s Spacey Jane came in at 18 with their song One Bad Day. While Old Murvs scored the number 38 spot with What You’ve Lost.

International artists dominated the countdown with just 29 per cent of the songs coming from Australian artists.