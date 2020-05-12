Charles Smith, former One Nation MP, turned independent, joins new party

Former One Nation MP Charles Smith has announced he’s now a member of the Western Australia Party, after spending time as a independent.

Smith’s joining of the party give them their first ever seat in the Western Australian parliament.

After being elected to parliament in 2017 as a member of One Nation, Smith left the party in June 2019 and sat as an independent.

In a media statement Smith said the Western Australia party was a natural home for him due to their commitment to “putting Western Australian citizens first.”

The former police officer said law and order remained high on his agenda alongside creating employment opportunities for Western Australians. Smith highlighted his belief that allowing international students to work in Australia disadvantaged others.

The Western Australia Party began life in 2016 as Julie Matheson for Western Australia, the name was changed in 2017.

OIP Staff

