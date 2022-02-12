Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama ‘Beg For You’ in new music video

Today Charli XCX, releases the music video for her latest single, ‘Beg For You’, featuring Rina Sawayama.

Visually the video encapsulates cult theology within popular culture; worship of an image, obsession of a higher power, ritualistic and superstitious practices and the sacrifice for perfection.

The video was directed by Nick Harwood and filmed in Lancaster in California.

Beg For You is the first time Rina and Charli have worked together after years of friendship. The track was produced by Digital Farm Animals and features an iconic dance sample from September Cry For You.

Charli’s highly-anticipated forthcoming album, CRASH, will be released on 18th March and is the fifth and final album in her record deal.

Beg For You is out now.

