Check out all the gin joints with a walking tour to three Perth bars

The people who brought you Perth’s original gin distillery tour are giving you an excuse to strap on your drinking shoes with a brand-new way to show your devotion to the spirit.

Perth gin devotees can experience the new Gin Walking Tour from boutique tour operator Hidden deTours, as they team up with local gin bars to offer a unique gin tour experience by foot.

This tour launches on Saturday 22 February and continues once a month thereafter. In 3.5 hours, gin lovers will traverse the city streets of Perth and Northbridge indulging in gin and food experiences.

On the walking tour expect delicious gin, and juicy stories about gin’s fascinating history, peppered with some of Perth’s own secrets and scandals along the way.

The Gin Walking Tour showcases three amazing Perth gin bars, and their incredibly knowledgeable and passionate staff. Bars include: W. Churchill, Hyde Perth and Frisk.

Book into the first event on Saturday 22 February 2020 via their website.