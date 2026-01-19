Check out the trailer for queer film ‘Jimpa’

Search
Jimpa will open the 33rd Mardi Gras Film Festival, running from 12–26 February 2026 at Event Cinemas in George Street and Dendy Newtown.

The festival’s Opening Night will mark the New South Wales premiere of the film, directed by Sophie Hyde (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and starring Olivia Colman, Aud Mason-Hyde, and John Lithgow. The film’s Australian premiere occurred at the Adelaide Film Festival in 2025, after having it’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Olivia Coleman and John Lithgow in JIMPA. Photo credit: Mark De Blok.

Written by Matthew Cormack and Sophie Hyde, the film is supported by an acclaimed creative team including award-winning Sydney-based producer Liam Heyen (Latecomers), cinematographer Matthew Chuang (Of an Age), and editor Bryan Mason (The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone).

Jimpa is described as a heartfelt and uplifting story centred on queer family, connection, and belonging. Three generations of an Australian family come together in Amsterdam to reconnect with Jimpa (Lithgow), a HIV-positive academic. During the visit, Jimpa’s non-binary grandchild Frances decides to stay with him for a year, only to begin questioning some of his attitudes and values as generational differences surface.

Queer Screen CEO Benson Wu said they were excited to be opening the festival with Sophie Hyde’s latest work.

“We are incredibly excited to open the festival with Jimpa. It is a powerful, contemporary film that creates space for conversation, connection, and understanding, not only within LGBTIQA+ communities but across humanity. It’s the kind of storytelling I’ve personally been craving for a long time.” Wu said.

Check out the trailer for the film.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

