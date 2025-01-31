Search
Check out the trailer for ‘The Wedding Banquet’

Culture

90’s Taiwanese film The Wedding Banquet is considered a gay classic, and now it’s being remade for a whole new generation.

The film’s teaser trailer has just been released and the first reviews are in after its premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

The new version has been highly praised with critics saying it’s a contender for next year’s awards season.

The Wedding Banquet was the breakthrough film for Taiwanese director Ang Lee. He went on to make the arthouse film Eat Drink Man Woman, before making Hollywood films including Brokeback Mountain, Sense and Sensibility, Life of Pi, Hulk, and The Ice Storm.

The original film centers on Wai-Tung, a bisexual Taiwanese immigrant living with his boyfriend in New York. Frustrated by his conservative parents’ constant interference in his love life, Wai-Tung decides to marry a woman from China who needs a green card, hoping this arrangement will grant him the peace and privacy he desires. When his parent’s turn up for the wedding, his boyfriend has to pretend to be his roommate and a giant charade begins.

The remake of the film is directed by Andrew Ahn, who previously directed Fire Island. It stars Kelly Marie Tran, Lily Gladstone, Bowen Yang, and Joan Chen. It’s due to be released to US theatre’s this April.

