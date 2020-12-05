Check out William Crighton’s drag filled new video for ‘This Is Magic’

Indie artist William Crighton has a stellar video for his new tune This is Magic, one that juxtaposes inner city drag culture against a backdrop of rural Australia.

Shot in Bellbird NSW, the music video paints a vivid picture of regional Australia complete with prawn cocktails, cabanossi and cheese, the classic Holden ute, local bowlo, ride-on mower and more, and is reminiscent of iconic 90’s films like Priscilla Queen Of The Desert and The Castle.

“But above all it’s a love story”, Crighton said of the song and it’s video clip.

Starring fabulous Melbourne-based drag queen Viktoria Bitter, the clip also features a raft of William’s closest friends and family. It was directed by William, his wife Julieanne Crighton, Andrew Johnston and Aaron Lyon.

“This was a real fun video to make. Lots of mates and family plus a few innocent bystanders. 2020 has reorganised our priorities but you still don’t have to go far to find a bit of magic!” Crighton said.

Since the release of his 2016 self-titled debut, William Crighton has finding a lot of fans with his song writing. His second album Empire, released in 2018, also garnered lots of acclaim. HIs third studio album is scheduled to be released in 2021.

