‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ cancelled, to end with season 4

Netflix’s very queer imagining of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will come to an end in 2020, with the show’s cancellation announced today.

A child of the Archie Comics universe, like Riverdale and Katy Keene, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced the news in a statement.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been incredible honour from day one,” Aguirre-Sacasa said.

“The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.”

Kiernan Shipka will be stepping down from the titular role, alongside Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, Chance Perdomo, Lucy Davis and Australia’s own Miranda Otto as Aunt Zelda.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.”

The show has been praised for its LGBTIQ+ representation, featuring a diverse range of relationships and sexualities on screen, as well as major transgender character in a main role, portrayed by non-binary actor Lachlan Watson.

The fourth and final part of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is due on Netflix later this year.

OIP Staff

