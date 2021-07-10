Christian Wilkins is the face of a new inclusive make-up range

Model turned actor Christian Wilkins has shared that he’s the face of a new inclusive lipstick range that’s just been launched as partnership between Foxtel’s Binge streaming service and Karen Murrell.

The new line is inspired by the new version of TV show Gossip Girl, which has just begun airing on Foxtel.

Wilkins says he’s excited to be involved in the launch of the new products because make-up is for everyone.

“I love that make-up and the world of beauty has changed so much that it really is somewhere diverse and for everyone.”

“Anyone can embrace that,” he told Stellar Magazine on Friday.

“It makes me really excited as an obviously very proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community to know that not only is my favourite show getting remade but it’s also getting made with stories that I can see myself in,” he said.

Wilkins also shared photos promoting the new range to his Instagram account.

Christian Wilkins, who is the son of Channel Nine Entertainment Reporter Richard Wilkins, has made a name for himself as a model and socialite in Sydney. He recently made his acting debut on the Stan TV series Eden.

He previously appeared on the TV show Dancing With The Stars and the SBS reality series Filthy Rich and Homeless. He also hosted an acclaimed fashion-focused podcast.

OIP Staff

