Christian writer Bill Muehlenberg booted of Facebook

Christian writer Bill Muehlenberg says he’s been banned from Facebook with the social media platform deleting his page, 15 years of posts and thousands of comments.

The religious social commentator says Facebook originally told he was being barred from advertising or going live for 90 days, but now his entire page has been “obliterated”. He compares it to the work of the Nazi party and Communist regimes.

“Over 15 years’ worth of work with hundreds of thousands of posts, comments and articles completely erased – in an instant! Nearly 5000 contacts all stolen away from me! Stalin would be so very envious! Hitler would be jealous!” Muehlenberg said of his social media ban.

“Tyranny did not end with the end of the Cold War. It continues in the West, especially with the Tech Giants. I am the latest victim of the biggest and baddest: Facebook.” the evangelical author said.

Over the years Muehlenberg has written several books that describe homosexuality as a threat, and posted thousands of articles on his Culture Watch website where he rallies against the LGBTI communities, people who are transgender and marriage equality.

While he seems to have been silenced on Facebook, Muehlenberg is still active on other social media sites including MeWe, Gab, and Parler.

