Christine and the Queens share ‘Tears can be so soft’

Christine and the Queens have shared another track from their forthcoming fourth album. Tear can be so soft is a soulful and hypnotic number.

New album PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE, which will be released on June 9. The new album is written, performed and produced by Christine and the Queens, with co-production by Mike Dean (Lana Del Rey, Beyonce) and guest appearances from 070 Shake and Madonna.

For this album the pansexual and non-binary performer has returned to using the name Christine and the Queens, while their previous record saw them adopt the name Redcar. In recent year the artist has also gone by Chris, Rahim and several other names.

