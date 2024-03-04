Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’ adds extra shows to Australian tour

The upcoming Australian tour of Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia has just added a bunch of extra shows to their seasons in five Australian cities.

The tour will be premiering in Melbourne on Sunday 24 March at Flemington Racecourse. The show will travel nationally from Melbourne to Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane and will finish in Sydney.

Luzia premiered in April 2016 and is Cirque du Soleil’s 38th original production since 1984 and so far more than 4.5 million people have seen the production. It will be the 10th ‘Big Top’ production from Cirque du Soleil to visit Australia, and it will also mark 25 years since the first Cirque du Soleil performance in Australia.

The Perth season will open on 25th of July at Claremont Showgrounds, and now an extra week has been added to the schedule with additional performances running from August 21-25.

Described as a unique production, Luzia invites audiences to immerse themselves in an imaginary Mexico—a lush realm where dreams intertwine with reality. The show promises to transport audiences to “an enchanting and visually stunning world during the show’s delightfully imaginative journey.”

One of the unique elements of Luzia is it incorporates rain into acrobatic and artistic scenes– a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.

General tickets are on sale now at www.cirquedusoleil.com/Luzia

