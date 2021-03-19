City of Perth seek feedback from LGBTQIA+ community

The City of Perth are calling for feedback from the local LGBTQIA+ community after the establishment of the council’s LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group.

The group of sixteen was formed following a commitment from the City of Perth in response to community concern over Basil Zempilas’ election as Mayor in the wake of his transphobic comments last year.

The LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group includes a number of high-profile community members: Pro Vice-Chancellor (Equity and Indigenous) and Head of Kurongkurl Katitjin at ECU Professor Braden Hill, Pride WA President Curtis Ward, Chair of TransFolk of WA Hunter Gurevich, A/CEO for Centre for Women’s Safety and Wellbeing Kedy Kristal, former Pride WA President Paul-Alain Van Lieshout Hunt and a shared seat for Perth Inner City Youth Service represented by Andrew Hall and Dani Wright Toussaint.

The City of Perth is extremely appreciative to the Advisory Group for offering their time, experience and expertise to support the city as a safe, welcoming and inclusive place,” City of Perth CEO Michelle Reynolds said.

“The LGBTQIA+ plan will help increase the visibility, social inclusion and health and wellbeing of the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The Advisory Group, in partnership with the City, are inviting the broader LGBTQIA+ community, as well as community groups and service providers, to participate in consultation to better understand the experiences and needs of the Perth LGBTQIA+ community.

The community can participate via an anonymous online questionnaire or face-to-face workshops.

Relevant LGTBQIA+ organisations and groups will also be invited to participate in workshops.

For more information on the questionnaire, or to attend a community consultation session, head to Engage Perth.

