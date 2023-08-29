Claire Richards and Delta Goodrem take on a disco classic

Steps singer Claire Richards has just released her new solo album where she covers some of her all-time favourite tunes, and she teams up with Australia’s Delta Goodrem to take on a disco classic.

The two singers combine their talents to sing No More Tears (Enough is Enough) which was originally a massive hit for Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer in the 1970s.

The new record is titled Euphoria, and it sees the Steps singer delivering her take on the song saw Swedish singer Loreen win Eurovision back in 2012.

She also takes on Cher’s Only the Lonely, Whitney Houston’s So Emotional, Donna Summer’s This Time I Know it’s for Real, Kim Wilde’s Never Trust a Stranger, Pat Benatar’s Love is a Battlefield and the disco classic Never Knew Love Like This Before, which was originally a hit for Stephanie Mills.

Olivia Newton-John’s Xanadu also makes the list, as well as Gloria which was originally hit in Italian for Umberto Tozzi in 1979. Three years later Laura Brannigan has a global smash with an English language version of the tune.

No More Tears (Enough is Enough) was written by Paul Jabara, who had his own disco career, and Bruce Roberts. Jabara also wrote Summer’s Last Dance and later penned a huge hit for The Weather Girls, the iconic It’s Raining Men.

When Streisand and Summer released the song, they put it out as a single running at 4:39 seconds, but on Streisand’s Wet album the full version ran over 8 minutes, while Summer included the 12-inch version on her album, clocking in at a massive 11 minutes.

Over the year a few different acts have cover the song. Erasure’s Andy Bell recorded a version with k.d. lang, while house music singer Kym Mazelle and Jocelyn Brown delivered a thumping version created by British dance music producers Mike Stock and Matt Aitken. Amber teamed up with C+C Music Factory singer Zelma Davis to record a version in 2008.

While a few years ago Streisand surprised her audience when she was joined on stage by Ariana Grande for a live rendition. In 1999 when Donna Summer filmed a special for VH1 she was joined on stage by Tina Arena.

