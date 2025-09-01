Cle Morgan shares heartbreaking story after impressing the coaches on ‘The Voice’

Many Australians would remember Cle Morgan from when she appeared on the first season of Australian Idol back in 2003. Using the name Cle Wooton she was one of the final 12 singers in the competition.

Last night the Perth raised singer returned to our screens as a contestant on The Voice – Australia. After Ronan Keating and Kate Miller-Keidke both turned their chairs hoping to secure the powerhouse vocalist for one of the final spots on their respective teams, she shared a heartbreaking story.

- Advertisement -

Cle shared that she’d decided to enter the completion to give her something positive to focus on, revealing that her wife had passed away two and a half years ago.

The revelation sent coach Ronan Keating into tears, as he shared he was still coping with the loss of his brother a few years ago.

Cle picked Ronan to be her coach. Both Richard Marx and Melanie C were not in the running because they’ve already filled all their spots.

Cle and her late wife have three children and they were together for thirteen years before her passing.

“It’s a heartbreaking honour to have been loved like that, and to have loved like that.” she said during the show, adding that she was hoping to find joy by taking part in the show.

She got the coach’s attention with a radical reworking of Harry Styles song As It Was.

With each coach having filled their teams the show now moves on to its next stage the Knockout and Battle rounds.

Catch the show on Seven Plus.