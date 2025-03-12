Clive Palmer anti-trans election ads draw criticism

Billionaire Clive Palmer and his latest political party Trumpet of Patriots have been strongly criticised for their latest election ads which declare there are only two genders.

The advertisement declares: “We must stop confusing children in schools. Give them a safe and normal environment to grow and develop in and let them decide who they are when they become adults.”

Last month Palmer launched his new party that holds US President Donald Trump in high esteem, and they’ve got straight to work using similar campaign messaging that worked for Trump in last year’s US election.

It’s been noted that Trump’s campaign ads that targeted the transgender, non-binary and gender queer people were hugely effective, and Palmer who has blanketed the last two federal elections with his yellow advertisements is making the same moves.

The newspapers who run the ads however are getting negative feedback from readers and staff. This week the Newcastle Herald issued an apology for running the ads, pulling it from their digital edition, while The Australian and The Age have also come under fire from readers.

Newspapers face backlash from readers and staffers

The Newcastle paper, which is owned by Australian Community Media, said the advertisement should not have run.

“ACM and the Herald apologise unreservedly to our readers, the transgender community and to the Newcastle community more broadly for any hurt and distress caused by the publication of the advertisement,” the company said in a statement.

Separately staff at The Age have voiced their displeasure at the message “There are only two genders – male and female” being on the front of their publication.

Trumpet of Patriots leader Suellen Wrightson.

Television advertisements along the same lines are also airing

There has also been a television advertisement with newly announced party leader Suellen Wrightson. In the ad Wrightson proclaims “There are two genders male and female. We don’t want men in women’s sports, we don’t want males dressed as females confusing our children in schools.

“All children should be entitled to a normal safe environment in our schools and in our public toilets. All children must be entitled to decide who they are as adults.

Anna Brown, the CEO of Equality Australia, has described the advertising campaign as ones that are designed to create division.

“They do nothing to inform debate or promote any understanding of what are complex issues that affect the most vulnerable people in our community,” Brown said.

Palmer spent close to $100 million on advertising at the last federal election for his United Australia party. It resulted in the party winning a single senate seat in Victoria which is held by Senator Ralph Babet.

Legal expert points to recent court wins that show Australia is not heading down the path of the USA

Monash University’s Professor of Law, Paula Gerber, noted last month that campaigns of this nature have a significant distress to the transgender community and their families. While many people are fearing an onslaught of negative campaigns aimed at transgender people, she highlights some positive signs that show Australian society is not embracing this messaging.

Writing on the university’s website Professor Gerber highlighted that moves made by Health Minister Mark Butler who has asked for medical experts to conduct a review of guidelines for healthcare of transgender youth, when other right-wing politicians were calling for a wide-ranging parliamentary inquiry.

The success of the Tickle vs Giggle federal court case which found transgender woman Roxy Tickle had been discriminated by Sall Grover’s Giggle for Girls app. Although this decision is now being appealed, it gave the first legal decision on definitions of sex since the Sex Discrimination Act was changed in 2013.

Thirdly the Australian Administrative Review Tribunal ruled that a lesbian group did not have a case when they applied for an exemption from the Sex Discrimination Act to run a series of events that would have barred transgender people from attending. This is also being appealed.

While there may still be some journey to go with these legal cases, Professor Gerber says they do present a positive sign for the transgender community.

“For now, at least, the law is clear – sex is changeable, and it’s unlawful to discriminate against trans people on the basis of their gender.” Professor Gerber wrote.

Additionally Western Australia’s Liberal leader Libby Mettam became the first Australian politician to go to the polls with a policy proposing to wind back recently won transgender rights and a ban on healthcare options for transgender youth.

While a wide range of subjects are being suggested as the reason behind the party’s dismal performance at the state election, the policies against transgender people, and the selection of candidates who have been described as “political extremists” is sure to be analysed in post election reviews.

Research shows poor mental health of transgender youth largely comes from external discrimination

Some of the most extensive research into the mental health of transgender youth has been from researchers based in Western Australia.

In 2017 the Telethon Kids Institute published a landmark study that found transgender young people are at high risk for suicide and are approximately 10 times more likely than other young Australians to experience serious depression and anxiety.

Trans Pathways was the largest ever survey conducted into the mental health of trans young people in Australia, and the first to include the experiences of parents of trans young people. Researchers surveyed 859 trans young people aged 14-25 years, along with 194 parents and guardians.

One of the reports findings is that the factors which cause mental health challenges for trans youth are largely external.

“As a society we need to accept gender diversity, and we need to provide support to young people, and their families, who are trans.”, lead researcher Dr Ashleigh Lim said when the report was released.



“It’s not being trans that leads to poor mental health, its societal attitudes towards trans people that leads to these young people experiencing mental health issues.

