Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Health Minister Mark Butler responds to calls for IVF support for LGBTIQA+ people

News

Health Minister Mark Butler has commented on a new report which calls for improved access and more Medicare support for single parents and gay people wanted to access IVF technology.

Appearing on the ABC’s Insiders program on Sunday morning Butler said the government would carefully consider the latest report from the Fertility Association of Australia and New Zealand.

- Advertisement -

The report was written by former coalition health minister Greg Hunt and embryologist and public health expert, Doctor Rachel Swift. It was released as part of a conference held in Perth last week.

“This is an active area of debate.” Minister Butler said of the most recent report, and a 2023 senate inquiry which made similar suggestions.

“This technology has been extraordinary over the last several decades in giving families who can’t conceive access to the joy of having children.

“Anything we can do to broaden access to that treatment and give even more families the joy of having children if they can’t conceive naturally, we’ve very open to.” Minister Butler said.

Butler said the most recent report from Hunt and Swift, had made recommendations which we “quite sweeping” including moving responsibility for the sector from state governments to the commonwealth.

Asked if the Albanese government would support the call to make Medicare funded IVF available to single parents and gay couples Butler said the recommendations would have to be carefully considered.

Dr Petra Wale, President of the Fertility Society, argues that Australia has a declining birth rate there is a pressing need to create a national plan for fertility care, including Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and specifically IVF.

“To provide best practice outcomes and better serve Australians, there is a pressing need to unify the disparate legislative frameworks across Australia.” Dr Wale said when the report was released.

The report contains 34 recommendations that the sector is asking the government to consider. It includes the addressing the wide range of laws relating to access to IVF for single people and same sex couples.

“The world of Australian families has significantly changed. Nowadays many of our patients are single people or couples in same-sex relationships.

“It is a serious anomaly that while heterosexual couples receive Medicare support to resolve their fertility problems and have their families, people in other family circumstances (such as same sex couples or single women freezing their eggs) receive no support at all for their fertility problems.

“Future governments should consider this serious anomaly in planning future funding to allow the same access to fertility treatment for people outside traditional male female relationships. The ten-year plan for fertility should include a recognition of the strategic importance of fertility for the nation and support for non-discriminatory access to fertility treatment.” the report said.



 

Latest

Culture

Reuben Kaye joins the cast of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

0
The musical Jesus Christ Superstar will return in 2025...
Culture

Spilt Milk Festival featuring Troye Sivan adds second Perth date

0
The first concert has completely sold out. Tickets for a second show go on sale on Tuesday.
News

Joe Ball gets to work as Victoria’s new LGBTIQA+ Commissioner

0
The new commissioner started his day with a chat on ABC Radio National.
History

On This Gay Day | Bisexuality Day was first celebrated in 1999

0
The day had its origins at a meeting in San Francisco in 1990.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Reuben Kaye joins the cast of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

0
The musical Jesus Christ Superstar will return in 2025...
Culture

Spilt Milk Festival featuring Troye Sivan adds second Perth date

0
The first concert has completely sold out. Tickets for a second show go on sale on Tuesday.
News

Joe Ball gets to work as Victoria’s new LGBTIQA+ Commissioner

0
The new commissioner started his day with a chat on ABC Radio National.
History

On This Gay Day | Bisexuality Day was first celebrated in 1999

0
The day had its origins at a meeting in San Francisco in 1990.
Local

Take part in the Over the Rainbow project’s survey

0
A new project aims to enhance understanding of the needs and challenges of members of the multicultural LGBTIQ+ community.

Reuben Kaye joins the cast of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

OUTinPerth -
The musical Jesus Christ Superstar will return in 2025 and international cabaret star Reuben Kaye has just been added to the cast. Kaye will...
Read more

Spilt Milk Festival featuring Troye Sivan adds second Perth date

OUTinPerth -
The first concert has completely sold out. Tickets for a second show go on sale on Tuesday.
Read more

Joe Ball gets to work as Victoria’s new LGBTIQA+ Commissioner

Graeme Watson -
The new commissioner started his day with a chat on ABC Radio National.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture