Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci fight for their love in ‘Supernova’

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci both take another turn at playing gay, this time as a long-term couple in the upcoming film Supernova.

The two straight actors have previously played gay men in separate films (Firth in A Single Man and Tucci in The Devil Wears Prada), and now they’re teaming up for the latest from Hinterland director Harry Macqueen.

The heart-rending tale follows the partners of 20 years on a life-changing vacation, as one of the pair grapples with young-onset dementia.

“Their time together is now the most important thing they have,” the official synopsis reads.

“As the trip progresses however, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel and their love for each other is tested like never before.”

Check out the trailer below and stay tuned for news of an Australian premiere.

