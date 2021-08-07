Comedian Kathy Griffin shares she’s been treated for lung cancer

Comedian Kathy Griffin has shared that she is recovering from an operation which saw one of her lungs removed following a cancer diagnosis.

The comedian and former host of Fashion Police shared her news on social media earlier this week.

Warning: This story contains information about suicide ideation.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!” Griffin wrote on her Instagram account.

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.”

Following her surgery Griffin appeared on a pre-taped interview on the US program Nightline where she spoke not only about her cancer diagnosis, but her recent battles with addiction and mental health, sharing that last year had attempted suicide.

Speaking to journalist Juju Chang, Griffin said she’d been struggling since being embroiled in controversy in 2017 over an image she shared of US President Donald Trump.

Griffin shared that following the incident people told her she should leave the country for five years, give up her career entirely, and she spent a lot of time playing dates outside of the United States.

The comedian shared that during this time she developed an addiction to prescription medication, and last year attempted suicide. After receiving treatment for both her mental health and addiction Griffin began putting her life back together.

Griffin said the irony is not lost on her that less than a year after she tried take her own life she now wants nothing more than to live.

Since sharing her news earlier in the week the comedian has been straight back to making jokes, declaring that with just one lung she’s reduced her chances of contracting Covid-19 by fifty percent.

She’s also shared a video of herself recovering at home after her operation, surrounded by her dogs.

OUTinPerth had a memorable chat with Griffin back in 2017, take a look at the interview.

